MIPTV: Discovery to Hunt for Pablo Escobar's Lost Millions
'Escobar's Millions' will follow two CIA case officers on the hunt for the illicit projects still believed to be buried underground across Colombia and Central America. Pablo Escobar may be no more both in reality and on Netflix's Narcos but many believe much of his fortune is yet to be found, with millions thought to be buried underground across Colombia and Central America.
