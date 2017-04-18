Marsha P. Johnson Doc Explores Trans ...

Marsha P. Johnson Doc Explores Trans Icon's Mysterious Death

Read more: Hollywood Reporter

Johnson was found floating in the Hudson River in 1992, and though the police pegged her death as a suicide, her comrades have always firmly rejected that claim. The mysterious death of a trans icon is front and center in The Hollywood Reporter 's exclusive clip of The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson .

