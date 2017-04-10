Lisa Bloom Calls Fox News "A Cesspool of Sexual Harassment" in Letter to N.Y. Officials
The letter, which lambasts ex-CEO Roger Ailes, follows a press conference with Wendy Walsh, who claims she faced retaliation after rejecting Bill O'Reilly. Attorney Lisa Bloom is calling on the New York State Division of Human Rights to intervene at Fox News, calling the network a "cesspool of sexual harassment, intimidation and retaliation."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas...
|Mar 23
|Frogface Kate
|16
|Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87
|Mar 13
|Wellington County
|1
|Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ...
|Mar '17
|TRUMP has DEMENTIA
|8
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|CTguy1955
|559
|Trump Tells CPAC Reporters Shouldn't Be Allowed...
|Feb '17
|Retribution
|3
|The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08)
|Jan '17
|Romel Esmail Moore
|6
|Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi...
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|4
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC