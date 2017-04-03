Late-Night TV Savages Kendall Jenner Pepsi Ad: "It's a Protest for Attractive Lives Matter"

"So sad, once again we see a Kardashian in a video being put in an awkward position," said 'The Daily Show' host Trevor Noah. Given the tsunami of negative publicity , it was almost inevitable that late-night TV would skewer the advertising mega-fail that was Pepsi's protest-themed, and now pulled , ad starring Kendall Jenner - and certainly no punches were pulled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.