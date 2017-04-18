Kailash Kher thinks Sonakshi Sinha is giving out a wrong message by...

New Delhi, April 23: Padma Shri award-winning singer-composer Kailash Kher says getting Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha on board to perform at Justin Bieber's maiden concert in India over any other acclaimed Indian singer is not a good sign, and sends a wrong message internationally. The singer added that getting a known Bollywood face has become a trend followed by event managers and producers of the Indian entertainment industry.

