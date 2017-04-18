Kailash Kher thinks Sonakshi Sinha is...

Kailash Kher thinks Sonakshi Sinha is giving out a wrong message by...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: India.com

New Delhi, April 23: Padma Shri award-winning singer-composer Kailash Kher says getting Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha on board to perform at Justin Bieber's maiden concert in India over any other acclaimed Indian singer is not a good sign, and sends a wrong message internationally. The singer added that getting a known Bollywood face has become a trend followed by event managers and producers of the Indian entertainment industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Entertainment Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Box Office: 'Fate of the Furious' Nabs $100.2M ... Sat ERIC 20
News Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 16
News Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87 Mar '17 Wellington County 1
News Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ... Mar '17 TRUMP has DEMENTIA 8
News Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07) Feb '17 CTguy1955 559
News Trump Tells CPAC Reporters Shouldn't Be Allowed... Feb '17 Retribution 3
News The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08) Jan '17 Romel Esmail Moore 6
See all Entertainment Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Entertainment Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,594 • Total comments across all topics: 280,515,441

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC