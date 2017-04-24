Jonathan Demme, Oscar-Winning Director of 'Silence of the Lambs,' Dies at 73
He also directed 'Philadelphia,' 'Rachel Getting Married,' the 2004 remake of 'The Manchurian Candidate' and several music docs and videos. Filmmaker Jonathan Demme, who won an Academy Award for best director for The Silence of the Lambs, has died.
