Jim Norton Talks Charlie Sheen, Transgender Sex on Netflix Special: "We Are All a Little Bit Dirty"
The comedian, who gets his bare ass spanked by Robert De Niro in the new special, catches up with THR about his career, his sexual exploits and life in the not-so-fast lane: "I have become a nerd as I get older." The 48-year-old comedian is part of a celebrated crush of comics with new Netflix specials currently streaming, among them Louis C.K., Dave Chappelle, Amy Schumer and Trevor Noah, with more on the way from the likes of Jerry Seinfeld, Sarah Silverman and Patton Oswalt.
