'Jersey Shore' Star Hit With More Tax Fraud Charges
Federal prosecutors said Friday that Michael Sorrentino was indicted on charges including tax evasion, structuring bank deposits to avoid reporting requirements and falsifying records. They previously pleaded not guilty to charges they filed bogus tax returns on nearly $9 million and claimed millions in personal expenses as business expenses.
