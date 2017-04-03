Jay Z Pulls Catalog From Spotify

14 hrs ago

The rapper, who is an owner of rival music-streaming site Tidal, pulled his albums from the site, leaving only a handful of collaborations. Jay Z, hip-hop megastar, music-business mogul, entrepreneur and, significantly, the co-owner of streaming-music site Tidal, has seemingly deployed a "nuclear option" of sorts.

