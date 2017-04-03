Japanese Fans React to 'Ghost in the ...

Japanese Fans React to 'Ghost in the Shell'

Hollywood Reporter

Audiences in the home of the iconic franchise are mostly impressed with the look of the Rupert Sanders' reimagining of the story, remain nonplussed by the whitewashing controversy, but rue the absence of the depth of the source material. Ghost in the Shell opened in Japan on Friday, and the Hollywood version is winning more plaudits in the land of the original manga and anime than it did in the United States.

