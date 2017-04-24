James Cameron's 'Titanic' Secrets: 'It's Time I Gave My Version of What Happened'
As the Oscar-winning blockbuster nears its 20th anniversary, the director looks back at the tense studio negotiations and strategic release plan in connection with a new book on the studio head who greenlit the movie. Twenty years after he scored what, at the time, was the biggest hit in movie history with 1997's Titanic , director James Cameron for the first time reveals some of the behind-the-scenes drama behind his classic film in this letter he wrote to THR 's Stephen Galloway for his new biography, Leading Lady: Sherry Lansing and the Making of a Hollywood Groundbreaker .
