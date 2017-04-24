Inside Samantha Bee's 'Not the White House...

Will Ferrell made a surprise appearance as George W. Bush, and Steve Buscemi, Allison Janney, Norman Lear, Carl Reiner, Kumail Nanjiani, Billy Eichner, Patton Oswalt and Retta were among those in taped sketches. Samantha Bee took over the DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C. on Saturday afternoon for the Full Frontal with Samantha Bee's Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner, a spoof on the official event being held later that night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.