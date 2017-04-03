In Trump Era, '1984' Is the Hottest Literary Property in Hollywood
As the rerelease of the 1984 film adaptation hits theaters tomorrow, the story behind how Gina Rosenblum, a formerly unemployed housewife in Chicago, came to own film and TV rights to the book is worthy of its own screenplay. Big Brother is still watching.
