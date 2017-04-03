IMDb Announces the Top Indian Movies and Stars of the Month as Determined by Page Views
Phillauri claims the #1 spot on IMDb's top Indian movies list for the month of March 2017, while Deepika Padukone ranks highest on IMDb's monthly list of top stars )--IMDb , the #1 movie website in the world, today unveiled the Top 10 Indian movies and stars for the month of March 2017. Rather than base its annual rankings on small statistical samplings, reviews of professional critics or box office performance, IMDb determines these lists by the actual page views of the more than 250 million monthly unique visitors to IMDb.
