Imagine Entertainment and Animal Logic Form Animated Film Joint Venture
Imagine Entertainment, Brian Grazer and Ron Howard's production company, is joining forces with Animal Logic, the visual effects and animation company, to form a new joint venture to produce a slate of animated and hybrid family films. The deal, announced today by Grazer and Animal Logic CEO Zareh Nalbandian, calls for the partners to produce and finance six feature-length projects over the next five years.
