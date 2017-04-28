Hollywood's Creative Coalition launches ad campaign against Trump arts cuts
Entertainment industry's pro-arts lobbyist group promotes 'Right to Bear Arts' campaign against Trump administration's proposed cuts to the National Endowment for the Arts. Hollywood's Creative Coalition launches ad campaign against Trump arts cuts Entertainment industry's pro-arts lobbyist group promotes 'Right to Bear Arts' campaign against Trump administration's proposed cuts to the National Endowment for the Arts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|One person dead after Saturday rollover near Al...
|18 hr
|Tinita
|1
|Box Office: 'Fate of the Furious' Nabs $100.2M ...
|Apr 22
|ERIC
|20
|Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|16
|Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87
|Mar '17
|Wellington County
|1
|Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ...
|Mar '17
|TRUMP has DEMENTIA
|8
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|CTguy1955
|559
|Trump Tells CPAC Reporters Shouldn't Be Allowed...
|Feb '17
|Retribution
|3
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC