Hollywood Is Losing the Battle Against Online Trolls
So-called "downvoting" is haunting movie marketers, but new Armenian genocide film 'The Promise' is trying to "fight fire with fire." It had taken years - and the passionate support of Kirk Kerkorian, who financed the film's $100 million budget without expecting to ever make a profit - for The Promise , a historical romance set against the backdrop of the Armenian genocide and starring Christian Bale and Oscar Isaac, to reach the screen.
