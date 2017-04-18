History Orders Comic Book Special 'Superheroes Decoded'
History is tapping some big names from Marvel and DC to uncover the hidden origin stories of comics' biggest heroes. Some of the talent interviewed on the show: Marvel legend Stan Lee, Avengers: Infinity War directors Anthony and Joe Russo, Marvel star Anthony Mackie , Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin, Iron Man director Jon Favreau and DC Comics writer Brad Meltzer.
