Harris Wittels Lives On in Houston Theater and a 4/20 "Harris Phest"

The sister of the late 'Parks and Recreation' writer and comic used the money he left her to create a communal space for creative people in Houston: "I don't see any better use for it than that." Harris Wittels, the dazzlingly gifted comedian and Parks and Recreation co-executive producer, was just 30 when he fatally overdosed on heroin in February 2015.

