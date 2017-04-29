Hacker claims to have illegally released new episodes of a Orange is...
A hacker calling himself "The Dark Overlord" claims to have released the first ten episodes of the new season of "Orange Is the New Black," after Netflix failed to meet his demands for ransom. The move, if true, represents an audacious and highly illegal new frontier in digital piracy, which already costs the entertainment industry billions of dollars in lost profits.
