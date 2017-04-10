'Guerrilla': TV Review
Showtime and John Ridley deliver a series of exceptional depth as it explores racism and radical politics in 1971 London. It's a measure of the storytelling success of Showtime's exceptional new miniseries, Guerrilla , that it's somewhat annoying to have it premiere right in the heart of one of the busiest times of the year for TV critics and in the company of a string of the medium's finest shows, because it demands to be seen episode after episode.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Box Office: 'Fate of the Furious' Nabs $100.2M ...
|6 hr
|ERIC
|10
|Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas...
|Mar 23
|Frogface Kate
|16
|Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87
|Mar '17
|Wellington County
|1
|Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ...
|Mar '17
|TRUMP has DEMENTIA
|8
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|CTguy1955
|559
|Trump Tells CPAC Reporters Shouldn't Be Allowed...
|Feb '17
|Retribution
|3
|The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08)
|Jan '17
|Romel Esmail Moore
|6
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC