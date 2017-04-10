'Guerrilla': TV Review

Showtime and John Ridley deliver a series of exceptional depth as it explores racism and radical politics in 1971 London. It's a measure of the storytelling success of Showtime's exceptional new miniseries, Guerrilla , that it's somewhat annoying to have it premiere right in the heart of one of the busiest times of the year for TV critics and in the company of a string of the medium's finest shows, because it demands to be seen episode after episode.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.