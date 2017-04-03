Gina Carano Joins Jason Mewes' Meta Movie 'Madness in the Method'
MMA champion-turned-actress Gina Carano is wrapping up shooting Madness in the Method , the directorial debut of Jay and Silent Bob actor Jason Mewes. Described as a "meta movie," the story is a dark comedy that tells of an actor named Jason Mewes attempting to reinvent himself in Hollywood.
