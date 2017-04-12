"A lot of money is missing," says a billionaire member of the New York social club, once a haunt for Frank Sinatra and Don Rickles but now reeling from a federal raid and a discrimination case against a club official. Seventeen years ago, Christopher Gambale, a screenwriter and former assistant to Harvey Weinstein, paid $1,100 to join the New York Friars Club.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.