Fox News' Jesse Watters Under Fire for Lewd Ivanka Trump Comment
Fox News' Jesse Watters, the on-air personality known for his racist O'Reilly Factor segment in Chinatown last year, is now under fire by critics online who say his comments made about Ivanka Trump were sexual and crude. "It's funny, the left says they really respect women, and then when given an opportunity to respect a woman like that, they boo and hiss," he said, adding, "So I don't really get what's going on here, but I really liked how she was speaking into that microphone."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Box Office: 'Fate of the Furious' Nabs $100.2M ...
|Apr 22
|ERIC
|20
|Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|16
|Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87
|Mar '17
|Wellington County
|1
|Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ...
|Mar '17
|TRUMP has DEMENTIA
|8
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|CTguy1955
|559
|Trump Tells CPAC Reporters Shouldn't Be Allowed...
|Feb '17
|Retribution
|3
|The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08)
|Jan '17
|Romel Esmail Moore
|6
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC