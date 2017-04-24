Fox News' Jesse Watters Under Fire for Lewd Ivanka Trump Comment

Fox News' Jesse Watters, the on-air personality known for his racist O'Reilly Factor segment in Chinatown last year, is now under fire by critics online who say his comments made about Ivanka Trump were sexual and crude. "It's funny, the left says they really respect women, and then when given an opportunity to respect a woman like that, they boo and hiss," he said, adding, "So I don't really get what's going on here, but I really liked how she was speaking into that microphone."

