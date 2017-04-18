Female Newscasters Recall "Toxic" Culture While Working at Fox News
On CNN Thursday, 'New Day' host Alisyn Camerota and consultant Margaret Hoover talked about their time at the rival cable network, likening it to "navigating a minefield." One day after Bill O'Reilly was ousted from Fox News, CNN's Alisyn Camerota and Margaret Hoover appeared on air Thursday to discuss their time at Fox News and their experience with harassment at the network.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Box Office: 'Fate of the Furious' Nabs $100.2M ...
|Thu
|ERIC
|16
|Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas...
|Mar 23
|Frogface Kate
|16
|Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87
|Mar '17
|Wellington County
|1
|Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ...
|Mar '17
|TRUMP has DEMENTIA
|8
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|CTguy1955
|559
|Trump Tells CPAC Reporters Shouldn't Be Allowed...
|Feb '17
|Retribution
|3
|The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08)
|Jan '17
|Romel Esmail Moore
|6
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC