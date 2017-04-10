'Fate of the Furious' Baby: Meet Carlos, the Movie's Breakout Star
Few actors can steal scenes from Vin Diesel and Jason Statham, but this young man from Georgia pulled it off: "We were all like, 'Oh my God, did he just do that?'" Fate of the Furious got an unexpected dose of adorable, courtesy of a scene-stealing young actor with an infectious smile. The film included the surprise revelation that Dom had a son with Elena he never knew about.
