Dominic West to Star in Jameson First Shot Competition Films from Producer Dana Brunetti
The competition is meant to be an opportunity for aspiring filmmakers to get their stories made with the help of top Hollywood talent. Three writer-directors will be chosen based on their submitted scripts and then flown out to Los Angels to direct their short films that will star West and be produced by Dana Brunetti .
