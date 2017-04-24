Dick Contino, Famed Accordionist and Star of 'Daddy-O,' Dies at 87

Dick Contino, a hip-swiveling accordionist who was a regular on The Ed Sullivan Show and starred in the 1958 rock 'n' roll film Daddy-O , has died. He was 87. Popular with the kids back in the day, Contino lost a drag race to Sandra Giles and portrayed a singer and truck driver in Daddy-O - which was scored by John Williams in his feature debut - and then appeared in The Beat Generation , Girls Town and The Big Night .

