'Deadpool 2' Lands June 2018 Release Date in Theaters

The followup to the groundbreaking and irreverent superhero 2016 film will hit the big screen on June 1, 2018, Fox said early Saturday. It was a busy morning for the studio, between Deadpool and dating four Avatar sequels alongside a slew of other films, including an upcoming Steven Spielberg film, Bryan Singer's Bohemian Rhapsody , two more Fox/Marvel movies, X-Men spinoff New Mutants and sequel Dark Phoenix , and Steve McQueen's female-heist pic, Widows .

