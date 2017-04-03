'Criminal Minds' Renewed for Season 13 at CBS
The pickup comes several weeks after the network handed out its usual early renewals to 16 series , with the drama noticeably absent from the list. Criminal Minds has had to navigate the departure of not one but two of its stars in the past year.
