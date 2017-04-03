Chris Bevington, Spotify Executive, Dies in Stockholm Attack
Chris Bevington, an executive at music streaming service Spotify, was killed in Friday's Stockholm truck attack, the company's co-founder/CEO Daniel Ek confirmed Sunday on Facebook . "It is with shock and a heavy heart that I can confirm that Chris Bevington from our Spotify team lost his life in Friday's senseless attack on Stockholm," Ek wrote.
