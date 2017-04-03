China Box Office: 'Ghost in the Shell' Wins Weekend, But Not By Enough
The troubled Scarlett Johansson sci-fi thriller escaped embarassment in the Middle Kingdom but didn't put up big enough numbers to turn around its global fortunes. Paramount's Ghost in the Shell opened at the top of the Chinese box office over the weekend, earning $21.4 million to beat a declining Kong: Skull Island , which took $11.2 million in its third frame.
