Casting Group Reverses Course, Supports Accused Members in Pay-to-Play Audition Scandal

The Casting Society of America, now under new leadership, won't talk about its striking turnaround from a recent vocal alliance on the predatory labor issue with SAG-AFTRA and the Los Angeles City Attorney's office. In a shift, the Casting Society of America has leaped to protect a faction of its members who stand accused by the Los Angeles City Attorney of the predatory labor practice known as pay-to-play auditioning, in which ostensibly educational casting workshops are alleged to be misused as job interviews.

