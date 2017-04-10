Carrie Fisher Won't Be in 'Star Wars: Episode IX,' and That's for the Best
Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy dropped a bombshell on Star Wars fans Friday when she announced Carrie Fisher would not appear in Episode IX . Todd Fisher, the brother of the late actress, previously suggested his sister's image would used in the 2019 Star Wars installment, but Kennedy said he was "confused."
