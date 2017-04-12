Cannes: Where Are the Hollywood Blockbusters?

'Dunkirk' had been among the more popcorn films tipped for the world's most famous film festival, but no major studio titles made the official selection revealed on Thursday. Films from Lynne Ramsay, Todd Haynes, Sofia Coppola, Yorgos Lanthimos and Andrey Zvyagintsev should appease the taste buds of any cinephile heading to the Cannes Film Festival this year.

