Cannes: French Cinema Producers Union Supports Netflix's Festival Inclusion
'Okja' and 'The Meyerowitz Stories' are in the official selection as Netflix explores limiated day-and-date release in France. The union representing French film producers has come out in support of Netflix's acceptance into the Cannes film festival after the National Federation of Cinemas protested and demanded big screen release of the streaming services' films.
