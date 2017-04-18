Caitlyn Jenner Talks Trump, The ESPYs...

Caitlyn Jenner Talks Trump, The ESPYs, That Famous Vanity Fair Cover on '20/20'

"You mess with my community, you do the wrong thing with our community, you don't give us equality and a fair shot, I'm coming after you," Jenner said of Trump, calling his administration thus far "disappointing." Caitlyn Jenner sat down with ABC's Diane Sawyer on Friday, two years after Jenner's interview about her transitioning, in which she first identified herself as a woman.

