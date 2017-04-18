CAA's Top Indie Film Agent Exiting for New Venture
Friedkin, the CEO of Gulf States Toyota Distributors, already has established ties to Hollywood, as the main financial backer for the Imperative Entertainment. The fledgling production/finance operation has a number of big projects in various states of production, including the Bradley Cooper WWII drama Atlantic Wall and the Green will exit his current post by the start of the Cannes Film Festival, with film finance and sales co-head Roeg Sutherland continuing to lead the group.
