Britney Spears' 'Piece of Me' Vegas Residency Ending in December

The pop star's publicist, Jeff Raymond, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the show, which takes place at the Axis, is ending on Dec. 31. The pop star's publicist, Jeff Raymond, senior vp entertainment at Rogers & Cowan, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the show, which takes place at the Axis, will end on Dec. 31. Spears' manager, Larry Rudolph, also told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Friday that her contract with Caesars Entertainment ends Dec. 31, but the show may continue "conceivably anywhere." "We are done with this show, and our next move is undecided," said Rudolph of the Axis production.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.