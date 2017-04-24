Box-Office Milestone: 'Fate of the Fu...

Box-Office Milestone: 'Fate of the Furious' Crosses $1B Globally

Read more: Hollywood Reporter

The eighth outing in the octane-laced action franchise becomes the 30th film to achieve the milestone, and the fourth title Universal title to do so. Universal and director F. Gary Gay's The Fate of the Furious has crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office in yet another victory for the enduring series.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 21,685 • Total comments across all topics: 280,682,735

