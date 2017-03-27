Box Office: 'Boss Baby' Demands Attention With Bossy $49M, No. 1 Opening
DreamWorks Animation' The Boss Baby proved to be the boss, all right. The Fox release grabbed an estimated $49 million during its debut weekend, unseating Beauty and the Beast to take the top spot at the domestic boxoffice.
