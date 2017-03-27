Bill O'Reilly's History of Settlements and Harassment Detailed In Scathing New York Times Report

An investigation revealed that a total of $13 million has been paid to accusers by either the O'Reilly Factor host or his employer. Five women who have alleged that Bill O'Reilly sexually harassed them or engaged in other forms of inappropriate behavior have received a total of approximately $13 million in payouts from O'Reilly, Fox News or parent company 21st Century Fox in exchange for agreeing not to pursue litigation or speak about the accusations against him, the New York Times has revealed in an investigative expose published online on Saturday.

