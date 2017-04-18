Bill O'Reilly Announces Return of Podcast on Monday
Bill O'Reilly is making a comeback on Monday with the return of his No Spin News podcast. The former anchor of Fox News Channel's The O'Reilly Factor announced on his website on Saturday night that the first episode will air on Monday, April 24 at 7p.m ET, exclusive to his subscribers.
