Beyonce Asks Court to Slay "Formation" Lawsuit

Beyonce's legal team is in formation, and it's asking the court to toss a lawsuit against the singer arising from her use of a late New Orleans comedian's spoken-word clips in the first single on her critically acclaimed visual album Lemonade . The estate of Anthony Barre - also known as 'Messy Mya' - is suing Bey , along with just about every company and person connected with "Formation."

