Badly Burned Kitten Renamed Hugh Jackman To Honor Wolverine-Like Recovery

13 hrs ago

The severely burned male feline, estimated to be less than six months old, was found about three weeks ago with burns over half his body and four teeth missing, the New York Daily News reports . Since that time, the kitten has healed far faster than expected, prompting the staff at Animal Care Centers of NYC to name the little fella Hugh Jackman, after the iconic Wolverine actor, most recently starring in Logan .

