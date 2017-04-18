Attorney Lisa Bloom Declares Victory ...

Attorney Lisa Bloom Declares Victory After Bill O'Reilly's Fox News Exit

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

It's been less than 24 hours since attorney Lisa Bloom announced she had a new client who phoned in a complaint to Fox News that Bill O'Reilly leered at her and called her " hot chocolate " when no one was around - but he's already off the air and she's declaring victory. Bloom told The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday that her client, an African American woman who worked for the network in 2008, was inspired to tell her story after a New York Times expose sent shockwaves through the media industry with reports that at least five women had been paid millions to keep quiet about O'Reilly's behavior.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Entertainment Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Box Office: 'Fate of the Furious' Nabs $100.2M ... Tue ERIC 12
News Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas... Mar 23 Frogface Kate 16
News Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87 Mar '17 Wellington County 1
News Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ... Mar '17 TRUMP has DEMENTIA 8
News Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07) Feb '17 CTguy1955 559
News Trump Tells CPAC Reporters Shouldn't Be Allowed... Feb '17 Retribution 3
News The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08) Jan '17 Romel Esmail Moore 6
See all Entertainment Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Entertainment Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,492 • Total comments across all topics: 280,430,363

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC