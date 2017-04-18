Attorney Lisa Bloom Declares Victory After Bill O'Reilly's Fox News Exit

It's been less than 24 hours since attorney Lisa Bloom announced she had a new client who phoned in a complaint to Fox News that Bill O'Reilly leered at her and called her " hot chocolate " when no one was around - but he's already off the air and she's declaring victory. Bloom told The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday that her client, an African American woman who worked for the network in 2008, was inspired to tell her story after a New York Times expose sent shockwaves through the media industry with reports that at least five women had been paid millions to keep quiet about O'Reilly's behavior.

