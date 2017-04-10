Anchor Roundtable: Savannah Guthrie, Jake Tapper and More on Fake...

Five top TV broadcasters - also including George Stephanopoulos, Bret Baier and Gayle King - swap stories about when guests lie to your face, Megyn Kelly joins your network and the importance of accurate reporting: "I'm not sure there always are two sides to every story." For TV news anchors, the Trump era has turned the workplace into a minefield of combative interviews, "alternative facts," Twitter mobs and out-of-the-blue calls from the Oval Office.

