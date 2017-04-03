Alicia Keys, Snoop Dogg, and More Pay Tribute to Tupac at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction

As the 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony kicked off Friday night, the big question remaining was "who will perform the tribute to the late Tupac?" Well, the Rock Hall made a lovely, inspired choice by having East Coast R&B balladeer Alicia Keys honor the late West Coast rap god with a medley of snippets of 'Pac songs while effortlessly riffing on the piano, talking about her love for the man and his music. Standing up from the ivories, she belted "Changes" as the audience sang along.

