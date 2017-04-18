Albert Freedman, Central Figure in th...

Albert Freedman, Central Figure in the Quiz Show Scandals of the 1950s, Dies at 95

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

As a producer on NBC's 'Twenty-One,' he brought contestant Charles Van Doren on the show and helped him defeat Herb Stempel. Albert Freedman, a producer on the NBC program Twenty-One who became a central figure in the quiz show scandals that erupted in the late 1950s, has died.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Entertainment Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Box Office: 'Fate of the Furious' Nabs $100.2M ... Thu ERIC 16
News Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas... Mar 23 Frogface Kate 16
News Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87 Mar '17 Wellington County 1
News Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ... Mar '17 TRUMP has DEMENTIA 8
News Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07) Feb '17 CTguy1955 559
News Trump Tells CPAC Reporters Shouldn't Be Allowed... Feb '17 Retribution 3
News The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08) Jan '17 Romel Esmail Moore 6
See all Entertainment Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Entertainment Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,226 • Total comments across all topics: 280,455,363

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC