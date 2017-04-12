ABC Pairs Shonda Rhimes' 'Still Star-Crossed' With 'Bachelorette,' Sets Summer Schedule
But soft, what news through yonder email breaks? ABC has finally dated Shonda Rhimes' spin on Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet . Still Star-Crossed , which at point was considering a title change, is finally set to premiere Monday, May 29. ABC is giving the new drama, Rhimes' fourth current production at the network, the best lead-in it has.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas...
|Mar 23
|Frogface Kate
|16
|Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87
|Mar '17
|Wellington County
|1
|Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ...
|Mar '17
|TRUMP has DEMENTIA
|8
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|CTguy1955
|559
|Trump Tells CPAC Reporters Shouldn't Be Allowed...
|Feb '17
|Retribution
|3
|The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08)
|Jan '17
|Romel Esmail Moore
|6
|Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi...
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|4
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC